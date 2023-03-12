Teza Capital Management LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

KR stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

