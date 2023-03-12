Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

