Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

