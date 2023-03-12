Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,653 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International Company Profile

Shares of SAIC opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94.

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.