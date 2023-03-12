Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,692 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.1 %

FAST opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

