Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 67,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

IONS stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

