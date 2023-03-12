Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 13,432 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.53.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

