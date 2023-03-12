Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $158.07 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average of $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

