Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 16,237 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,237 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.