Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

