The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $203.07 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.