The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kroger were worth $17,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

KR stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,414 shares of company stock worth $4,941,689. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

