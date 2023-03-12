The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vita Coco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.61 million, a PE ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vita Coco by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 685,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,516.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

