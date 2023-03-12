ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ThredUp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 57.20% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TDUP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on ThredUp to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

