Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 4,287 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $23,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after acquiring an additional 61,819 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,570,000 after buying an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after buying an additional 397,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $273.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.75. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.