Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $18.54 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 138,148 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $475.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

