Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $18.84 Million Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763,865 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BigCommerce were worth $18,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.64 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Several analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 587,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,472 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

