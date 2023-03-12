Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $19.22 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 837.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,100 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Evergy worth $19,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Evergy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Evergy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

