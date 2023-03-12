Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $21.59 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Tyler Technologies worth $21,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,482,000 after purchasing an additional 111,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,551.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 85,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $309.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $453.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

