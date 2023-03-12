Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,131 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Hologic worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

