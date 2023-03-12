Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Holdings Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,607 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 38.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TOST. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 135,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $2,589,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 135,692 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $2,589,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock valued at $38,214,675. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

