Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 12,924 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Jackson Financial worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 146.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.