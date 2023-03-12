Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,226 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Synaptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Synaptics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SYNA opened at $107.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.57. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $239.88.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

