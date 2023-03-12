Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,646,000 after purchasing an additional 440,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,971,000 after purchasing an additional 85,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $111.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

