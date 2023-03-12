Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $81,253,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,054,180 shares of company stock worth $243,764,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.