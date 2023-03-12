Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $2,424,682. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average is $148.10.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

