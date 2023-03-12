Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.17% of Monro worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,624,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Monro by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 286,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,876 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,633,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monro by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,542,000 after purchasing an additional 134,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $48.07 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

