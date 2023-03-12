Trexquant Investment LP Buys 3,360 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.65.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $304.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.70. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.