Trexquant Investment LP Buys 4,561 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 165.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,952,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.8 %

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

TECH stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

