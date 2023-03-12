Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,277,000 after purchasing an additional 412,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,825,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,726,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,304,000.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $1,204,797.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $179.07 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.15.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.38.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

