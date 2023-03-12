Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 26,974 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of AeroVironment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 202.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -258.69 and a beta of 0.60.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

