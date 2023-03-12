Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $1,120,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.9% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 52,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 45.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,325. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

