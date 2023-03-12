Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

AIT opened at $138.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

