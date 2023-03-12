Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 10,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

