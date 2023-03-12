Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.80 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after buying an additional 227,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $256.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.23. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

