Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.99 Million Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,120 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.22% of Sumo Logic worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,408.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $378,098.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,408.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,402 shares of company stock worth $1,771,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of SUMO opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.31. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.60.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

