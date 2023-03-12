Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 793.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $105,510.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,857,108.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,124 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.