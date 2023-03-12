Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 175.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,060 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 283.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR opened at $22.61 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,597,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,854,404.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $2,655,783.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,597,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,854,404.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Elliott Sigal purchased 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $64,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,447,050 shares of company stock worth $39,236,135. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

