Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.16 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 837.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $84.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

