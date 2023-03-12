Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 478.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,299 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 704.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $91,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $69.91.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

