Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,353 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $61.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $86.84.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Stories

