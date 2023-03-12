Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 1,131.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.37% of Clarus worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 269,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 132,932 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Clarus by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CLAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Clarus Price Performance

Clarus Announces Dividend

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.69. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $29.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.24%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

