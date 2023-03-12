Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Syneos Health Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.66. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

