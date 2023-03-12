Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 38,802 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 143.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.19% of SpartanNash worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.43 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 88.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

