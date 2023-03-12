Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 198,792 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 198,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.13% of Beauty Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKIN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 163,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Beauty Health Company Profile

Shares of SKIN opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 10.79. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $19.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.