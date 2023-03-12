Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,535 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $813.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

