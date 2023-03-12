Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter.
Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.
Floor & Decor Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
