Trexquant Investment LP Sells 37,050 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,050 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Block by 63.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Block by 42,272.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Block by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Block by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter worth $180,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

