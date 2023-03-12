Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,265 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 71.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 149,306 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,195. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

