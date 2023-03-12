Trexquant Investment LP Sells 58,480 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,480 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

EMR stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.